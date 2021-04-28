You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Netflix Rolls Out “Play Something” Button For TV Users, Feature Suggests Content Based On Viewing History

Netflix has launched yet another feature to help make the title selection process for TV users across the globe feel less like a task.

On Wednesday the streamer unveiled its “Play Something” button. Available on TV devices worldwide, such as Amazon Fire and Roku, the feature will suggest new film and television content to Netflix users based on their viewing history. TV Netflix viewers can find the “Play Something” button underneath their name in the profile, in the tenth row on their homepage or as a tab on the menu.

If users aren’t pleased with the first suggestion, they can hit the “Play Something Else” button for a new offering based on their viewing history. “Play Something Else” will suggest to users a new series or film, a series or film that they’re already watching, a title from their list or an unfinished series or film they may want to revisit.

The streamer also shared that it will test the “Play Something” feature on Android devices soon.

Netflix’s “Play Something” rollout comes months after the streamer launched its “Shuffle Play” feature in August for TV users, which automatically plays random titles.

