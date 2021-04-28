Netflix Unveils Its “Play Something” Feature For The Momentarily Uninspired

Netflix acknowledged Wednesday that choice can sometimes be too much of a good thing as the world’s biggest streamer officially unveiled a new user option called Play Something — where “Netflix does all the work for you.”

“There are times when we just don’t want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there. Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That’s why we’ve created ‘Play Something’,” Cameron Johnson, the streaming giant’s Director, Product Innovation, wrote in a blog post today.

“When you hit the ‘Play Something’ button, you’ll be instantly met with a series or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before.” Or, with one more click, you can ‘Play Something Else’,” he said.

The tab sits underneath a user’s profile name, and on the navigation menu on the left side of the screen, and also on the 10th row of a user’s Netflix homepage – maybe for subscribers who still want to scan, for a bit, among the thousands shows and movies.

“When finding your next story, let the story find you,” Netflix said.

It could offer up either a brand new series or film, a series or film you’re already watching, that’s on your list, that’s unfinished but you may want to revisit.

The feature launched today globally on TV devices and will test on Android devices soon.

Netflix had 208 million global subscribers at the end of the first quarter of 2021 but missed its growth target after a blockbuster 2020 when the global pandemic accelerated signups.