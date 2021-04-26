Netflix Rounds Out Cast For ‘Heartstopper’ With The Addition Of ‘What If?’ Star Yasmin Finney & Seven Others

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has rounded out the cast for Heartstopper, See-Saw Films’ eight-part adaptation of Alice Oseman’s YA graphic novel of the same name.

Joining leads Joe Locke and Kit Connor are Yasmin Finney, a 17-year-old British Black trans woman, who was recently cast in Billy Porter’s directorial debut What If?. They will be joined by newcomers William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood. Game Of Thrones actor Sebastian Croft also stars.

Heartstopper tells the story of Nick and Charlie (Locke and Connor), two British teens at an all-boys grammar school. Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player, one day are made to sit together. They quickly become friends, and soon Charlie is falling hard for Nick, even though he doesn’t think he has a chance. But love works in surprising ways, and Nick is more interested in Charlie than either of them realized.

The cast was selected after casting director Daniel Edwards’ exhaustive open auditions process, during which 10,000 people took part. Oseman said: “We’ve found an incredibly talented group of young actors who are all super passionate about bringing this story to life. I’ve been able to spend lots of time with them to talk about the characters, their arcs, and their importance to the story, and I know that each actor will shine.”

See-Saw Films executive producer Patrick Walters added: “Heartstopper is a show that celebrates individuality, promotes acceptance and above all puts a smile on your face. This cast does exactly that, bringing heart, humour and complexity to their roles.”

The series is written by Oseman and directed by Sherlock and Doctor Who helmer Euros Lyn. The executive producers are Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman for See-Saw. Lyn also executive produces, as does Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta, who left See-Saw earlier this year to launch 60Forty Films. Zorana Piggott is producing.

Heartstopper was originally launched as a web comic via Tumblr and Tapas before subsequently being published by Hachette Children’s Group. There are three book volumes in the series, with a fourth planned for publication in May.