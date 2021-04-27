Netflix Slaps Down Report About ‘The Crown’ Producers Struggling To Cast Prince Andrew

A Netflix representative for The Crown has denied a report that the lavish royal drama is struggling to cast an actor to play Prince Andrew in the final two seasons.

British tabloid The Sun claimed that producers at Left Bank Pictures have advertised for the role on casting website Spotlight. “Stars aren’t exactly queuing up to play him,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying, amid controversy surrounding Prince Andrew’s links to dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But a spokeswoman for The Crown said: “There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight.”

As first revealed by Deadline, Season 5 of The Crown will go into production in June. A whole new cast is joining the series, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Prince Andrew was played by newcomer Tom Byrne in Season 4.