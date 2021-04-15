You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Netflix To Open Bogota Office, Reveals $175M Local Spend Since 2014

Netflix is to open an office in Bogota, Colombia, this year, the streamer has announced.

The studio said today that through 2022, it will have more than 30 new projects which include the already announced Ritmo Salvaje, Locombianos, Juanpis, Nada Es Igual, a comedy show starring Alejandra Azcárate, Goles en Contra, Pálpito, Perfil Falso, Diomedes and Chichipatos Season 2.

Netflix also stated today that it has invested more than $175M dollars in local content since 2014 through this year.

Previous Colombian projects backed by Netflix include Siempre Bruja, Distrito Salvaje, Chichipatos, Frontera Verde and El Robo del Siglo; comedy specials such as those of Liss Pereira, Ricardo Quevedo, Antonio Sanint, Julian Arango and Alejandro Riaño, and movies such as Lavaperros.

The news was announced in a blog post by Netflix’s Vice President of Content for Latin America, Francisco Ramos.

