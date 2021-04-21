Netflix Taps Alejandro Brugués To Direct ‘The Last Will And Testament Of Charles Abernathy’

Argentinian filmmaker Alejandro Brugués is attached to direct the Netflix horror film The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy. It’s based on Chris LaMont and Joe Russo’s original screenplay that was featured on the 2018 BloodList and sold to the streamer.

Paul Schiff, who collaborated with Netflix on the Sam Worthington-starring thriller Fractured, is producing the pic for Paul Schiff Productions.

The story follows billionaire Charles Abernathy who, on the eve of his 75th birthday, invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone – or something – is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.

Dan Clarke will serve as executive producer.

Brugués directed the 2012 movie Juan of the Dead; 2018’s Nightmare Cinema, on which he collaborated with Russo; as well as episodes for From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Hulu’s Into the Dark. Brugués is repped by UTA, Wonder Street and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

LaMont and Russo’s credits include Hard Kill starring Bruce Willis and The Au Pair Nightmare. The duo is repped by Gersh, Fictional Entity and Morris, Yorn.