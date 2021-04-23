Nelson Coates Reelected President Of Art Directors Guild

Nelson Coates has been reelected president of the Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800. Coates, who ran unopposed, was first elected to the post in 2015.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to continue leading the Art Directors Guild – one of the most creative and influential Locals in the entertainment business,” said Coates, the production designer on Crazy Rich Asians and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. “Championing the talents of our 3,000 members, addressing the unprecedented industry challenges and changes brought about by the pandemic, fostering member diversity, equity and inclusion, and striving to keep ADG members at the forefront of technological advances are but a few of the many areas of continued focus. I am excited about the direction of the ADG and look forward to what we can accomplished over the course of the next three years.”

Art director/set designer Jim Wallis was reelected vice president; art director/set designer Judy Cosgrove was reelected as the guild’s secretary; and set designer Rick Nichol was newly elected as the guild’s treasurer.

In the guild’s other elections for the four crafts that comprise its jurisdiction, the Art Directors Council chose Miranda Cristofani as board trustee and named Rachel Robb Kondrath to its board. New council members are Alex Gaines, Tracy Dishman and Billy W. Ray.

Members of the Illustrators, Storyboard Artists and Matte Artists crafts reelected Marty Kline as board trustee, Casey Bernay as a board member, and Tim Burgard, Benton Jew, Joe Musso and William Thompson as council members.

Cate Bangs was named trustee of the Set Designers and Model Makers board, with Shelley Wallace reelected to the board. Returning council members are Tim Croshaw, Shelley Wallace, Jim O’Donnell and Mark Haber.

Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists voted for Dionisio Tafoya as their board trustee, Sarah Gonzalez as a board member, and Cristina Colissimo, Eric Rosenberg, Alex Maziekien and Karen Jossel as council members.