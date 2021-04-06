Neil Diamond Stage Musical Gets New Name, Pre-Broadway 2022 Premiere Date

A Beautiful Noise, the new name for the previously untitled Broadway-bound musical about the life and songs of Neil Diamond, will stage its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in June 2022, producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today.

“I’ve had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions,” Diamond said in a statement, “but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love. Next summer, when A Beautiful Noise has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we’re all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theater, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief… Unity… Strength… Love… I can’t wait to share that experience.”

The musical, with a book by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and direction by Tony-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Little Shop of Horrors), will begin a limited four-week engagement at the Emerson Colonial starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and playing through Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The news marks the first new show to announce an engagement at the Boston venue since the start of the pandemic shutdown.

Also in today’s announcement, producers said choreographer Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once) had joined the Beautiful Noise team.

Boston is a fitting city to premiere the Diamond show: The singer-songwriter’s classic hit “Sweet Caroline” has long been the anthem for Boston Red Sox fans.

According to the production, Beautiful Noise answers the question: How did a poor, Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? “There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era- and genre-defining smash hits that entranced the world.”

Casting, other creative team, and ticket sale dates for A Beautiful Noise in Boston will be announced shortly.