‘NCIS’, ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘Bull’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewed By CBS, Mark Harmon Expected To Return

CBS has renewed its flagship drama series, NCIS, for a nineteenth season. The series’ leading man, Mark Harmon, is expected to be back.

Additionally, CBS has picked up for next season veteran drama Blue Bloods for its 12th season as well as S.W.A.T., picked up for Season 5, Bull for Season 6 and Magnum P.I. for Season 4. All renewed series come from CBS Studios. S.W.A.T. is co-produced with Sony Pictures Television in a deal that benefits financially both partners.

The renewal of the mothership NCIS series comes as the youngest NCIS offshoot, NCIS: New Orleans, is coming to an end. Looking to join the franchise next season is NCIS: Hawaii, now in the works. Also ending this season is CBS drama series MacGyver.

The five dramas join recently renewed CBS freshman The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and comedies The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola as well as Young Sheldon, which received a three-season renewal.

Yet to hear on their fate are CBS drama series NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, All Rise and newcomer Clarice.