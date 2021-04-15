You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Mr InBetween’ To End With Season 3 On FX; Premiere Date Set

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mads Mikkelsen Joins 'Indiana Jones 5' Alongside Harrison Ford & Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Read the full story

‘NCIS’, ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘Bull’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewed By CBS, Mark Harmon Expected To Return

'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods', 'Bull' 'Magnum P.I.' & 'S.W.A.T.' CBS

CBS has renewed its flagship drama series, NCIS, for a nineteenth season. The series’ leading man, Mark Harmon, is expected to be back.

Additionally, CBS has picked up for next season veteran drama Blue Bloods for its 12th season as well as S.W.A.T., picked up for Season 5, Bull for Season 6 and Magnum P.I. for Season 4. All renewed series come from CBS Studios. S.W.A.T. is co-produced with Sony Pictures Television in a deal that benefits financially both partners.

The renewal of the mothership NCIS series comes as the youngest NCIS offshoot, NCIS: New Orleans, is coming to an end. Looking to join the franchise next season is NCIS: Hawaii, now in the works. Also ending this season is CBS drama series MacGyver.

The five dramas join recently renewed CBS freshman The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and comedies The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola as well as Young Sheldon, which received a three-season renewal.

Yet to hear on their fate are CBS drama series NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, All Rise and newcomer Clarice.

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad