‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Renewed For Season 13, ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Spinoff With Female Lead Picked Up To Series By CBS

The NCIS franchise will be back to three series on CBS next season. The network has renewed veteran NCIS: Los Angeles for a 13th season and also has given a straight-to-series order to new offshoot NCIS: Hawaii, the first installment in the NCIS franchise with a female lead.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

They will join the mothership NCIS series, which was recently renewed for next season, its 19th. The addition of NCIS: Hawaii will fill the void from the pending departure of NCIS: New Orleans, which is wrapping its seven-season run. All NCIS series are produced by CBS Studios.

With the pickup of NCIS: Hawaii, CBS will be launching new installments of its three biggest procedural drama franchises of the past two decades next season, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International.

Erik Voake/CBS

NCIS: LA was the only established, highly rated CBS drama series that was not part of the recent mass renewal at CBS, which included a pickup for NCIS with star/executive producer Mark Harmon set to come back.

The omission was simply due to some deals not being finalized. Those have now been completed, with stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell both set to return. Also back as executive producer/showrunner is R. Scott Gemmill.