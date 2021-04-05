NBCUniversal Hires Fremantle’s Melissa Harper To Oversee Physical Production For TV & Streaming Unit

Fremantle’s Melissa Harper is joining NBCUniversal in a new role that will oversee all physical production across its TV and streaming portfolios.

Harper, who was EVP, Scripted Production at the American Gods producer, has joined the company in the new role of EVP, Production Management & Operations.

The company has consolidated production management across the entertainment division in a similar fashion to other functions that have been combined since Susan Rovner was appointed Entertainment Content Chairman of NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. There are no departures related to Harper’s appointment.

Harper will be the network/streaming representative for its studio shows and external productions, but the studio team from the likes of Universal Television and UCP will continue to run their own shows and do not report into Harper.

Harper, who reports to Rovner, will lead the team that supports all physical productions with external production partners and will work with her counterparts across Universal Studio Group to support internal productions across NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.

“As the Entertainment Content team expands its production scope across our eight platforms, we needed to create a role that would expertly manage our portfolio-wide support,” said Rovner. “Melissa’s experience overseeing large teams on productions of all shapes and sizes makes her the perfect fit within our new structure and I am thrilled to have her at NBCU.”

Harper previously spent 20 months at Fremantle North America as EVP of scripted production and before that spent most of her career at Starz, where she was eventually EVP, Original Production. At the network, she oversee all physical production for original content from development through delivery on shows such as Power, Outlander, Vida, P-Valley and Black Sails.

As EVP of scripted production at Fremantle North America, Harper functioned as the head of production for all the studio’s scripted content, where she built a full division within the studio, developing plans for both domestic and international productions worldwide.