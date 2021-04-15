NBCUniversal’s News Platforms Launch ‘Inspiring America’ Honors

NBCUniversal is launching a special Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, marking an expansion of its NBC Nightly News franchise that focuses on extraordinary individuals who have made an impact.

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host the special, and it will air on NBC, Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC and NBC News Now. The special will air at 8 PM ET/PT on May 1 on NBC and Telemundo, and the next day on CNBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now.

The honorees include Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the Spurs assistant coach Becky Harmon, chef Jose Andres and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. Others will be recognized for “making a positive difference in their communities, culture and country.” Plans are to make it a live, in person event in future years. Anchors and reporters from across the NBCU platforms will join Holt and Guthrie to interview honorees. They include José Díaz-Balart, Craig Melvin, Vicky Nguyen and Shepard Smith will join Holt, Guthrie and Kotb to interview honorees during the hour.

Inspiring America originated as a series on NBC Nightly News five years ago. The Inspiring America brand will be extended to other NBCU news shows, which will feature the segments as well.

Other news outlets have their own honors to recognize individuals who make an impact in their communities. CNN launched CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute in 2007.