NBC News To Focus Week Of Earth Day On “Climate Challenge”

Lester Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News on Monday from Houston as the network covers the climate crisis with a series of reports throughout the week, dubbed “climate challenge.”

Holt will interview Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in the wake of the brutal storms and deep freeze the paralyzed parts of the city earlier this year. He’ll also speak to a local family whose home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey and suffered during the deep freeze in February.

Other highlights: Al Roker will interview EPA administrator Michael Regan for Today on Monday and, on Earth Day April 22, NBC News Now’s Meet the Press Reports will focus on the broken water infrastructure system. Steve Patterson, Vicky Nguyen, Sarah Harman, Josh Lederman, Richard Engel, Hallie Jackson, Jacob Soboroff, Jacob Ward, Denise Chow, Andrew McCormick, Safia Ali and Savannah Sellers.

The reports will air on MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News Now.

Meanwhile, Noticias Telemundo will present weeklong coverage on environmental issues led by anchor Vanessa Hauc. She leads a unit devoted exclusively to reporting on the environment. Two years ago, the network started using the term climate emergency instead of climate change or global warming. The group Covering Climate Now has enlisted a handful of other outlets to commit to using the term, including Al Jazeera English, the Guardian and Scientific American.

CBS News also announced a slate of reports tied to Earth Day.