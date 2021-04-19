‘Guess Who?’: Unscripted Adaptation Of Board Game In The Works At NBC From Endemol Shine & eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Is your television series based on a classic board game? NBC’s unscripted adaptation of Guess Who? is.

Deadline understands that the adaptation, which comes from Endemol Shine North America and Hasbro’s eOne, has landed at the broadcast network and is in the early stages of development.

The project has been in the works with the Lego Masters producer and the production arm of the toy giant since 2019 and recently got on the board at NBC.

In each episode, contestants make snap judgements based on intuition and clues in an effort to win cash prizes. In the original guessing game, each Guess Who? player chooses a mystery character and then, using yes-or-no questions, they try to figure out the other player’s mystery character. When they think they know who their opponent’s mystery character is, players make a guess. If the guess is wrong, that player loses the game. Players also can challenge opponents to a series of games in the Championship Series, where the first player to win five games is the Guess Who? champion.

Guess Who? is one of Hasbro’s most popular games of all time; it was launched in 1979 and is sold in more than 28 countries around the world. It sells, on average, around 2 million units a year globally.

Guess Who? is one of a number of board game unscripted adaptations in the works. Fremantle and Mattel are working on a TV version of Whac-A-Mole and Propagate is working with Mattel on a gameshow based on Uno, while Hasbro-owned eOne is also working on its own slate of shows.

