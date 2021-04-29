NBA Star Chris Paul Sets Sports Business Series ‘Front Office’ With PlayersTV & UBS

EXCLUSIVE: NBA All-Star Chris Paul has partnered with PlayersTV and UBS for Front Office, a series focused the behind-the-scenes business strategy and wealth management in the sports world.

A product of a multi-year global media sponsorship between PlayersTV and UBS, Front Office is a 10-episode series executive produced by Paul and his Oh Dipp!!! Productions. The series will feature a behind-the-scenes look at athletes making strategic investments in their fans’ business ideas.

Front Office will offer entrepreneur fans the opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of athletes. Athletes will then utilize their personal platforms to showcase their investments in an effort to create economic growth and job opportunities in local communities. UBS will mentor and guide the athletes and entrepreneurs throughout their journeys.

Another series out of the PlayersTV and UBS collaboration is Long Game, a 10-episode series hosted by former football pro and UBS Head of Sports and Entertainment Wale Ogunleye. During each episode, Ogunleye will sit with a professional athlete to discuss their legacy, touching on their various business ventures, investments, philanthropic efforts and post-retirement plans.

The two series will debut this fall and will be distributed on PlayersTV along with athletes’ social channels.