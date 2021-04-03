Native American TV Writers Lab Announces Selected Fellows

This week, the Native American Media Alliance and its partners announced selected fellows for the 6th annual Native American TV Writers Lab.

Founded in 2016, the Native American TV Writers Lab is an intensive TV scriptwriting workshop, which prepares Native Americans for careers as writers. Its mission is to expand the amount of Native Americans working behind the camera, thereby increasing fair and accurate portrayals of Native Americans on TV. According to the WGA West’s 2020 Inclusion Report, the Native American and indigenous population currently represents just 1.1% of working television writers.

The Native American TV Writers Lab takes fellows through a five-week curriculum, curated by seasoned writing professionals, which consists of daily workshops, seminars and one-on-one mentoring. The goal is to have each writing fellow develop and complete a pilot script within five weeks, whiling honing skills that will enable them to move into positions, as staff writers.

The Native American Media Alliance’s partners in putting together the lab include Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Cherokee Nation Film Office, Kung Fu Monkey Productions, Snowpants Productions and Decolonizing Wealth Project.

“We live in an incredibly exciting time – we are finally seeing television shows about Native American people, by Native people, with Native artists on both sides of the camera,” said William Jehu Garroutte (Cherokee Nation), who executive produces ABC’s Dark Horse and serves as Director of Education for the Native American Media Alliance. “As an alumni of the first Native American TV Writers Lab, I am excited to see this initiative continue to bolster our community, to empower our writers and storytellers. Every year, this program builds on an incredible community of talented artists. I look forward to the new and groundbreaking projects the 2021 cohort has to offer.”

Selected fellows for the 6th annual Native American TV Writers Lab include: