National Assn. Of Broadcasters Adds Byron Allen. Others To TV Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2021 NAB Radio and Television Board elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2021.

NAB is the advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs.

Television Board members:

Byron Allen

Founder, Chairman and CEO

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios

Chris Cornelius

Vice President, Business Development

Morgan Murphy Broadcasting

Robert Hubbard

President/CEO, Hubbard Television Group

Vice President, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. (HBI)

David Bradley

Chairman and CEO

News-Press & Gazette Co.

David Hanna

President

Lockwood Broadcasting

Chris Ripley

President and CEO

Sinclair Broadcast Group