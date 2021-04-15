National Assn. Of Broadcasters Adds Byron Allen. Others To TV Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2021 NAB Radio and Television Board elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2021.
NAB is the advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs.
Television Board members:
Byron Allen
Founder, Chairman and CEO
Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios
Chris Cornelius
Vice President, Business Development
Morgan Murphy Broadcasting
Robert Hubbard
President/CEO, Hubbard Television Group
Vice President, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. (HBI)
David Bradley
Chairman and CEO
News-Press & Gazette Co.
David Hanna
President
Lockwood Broadcasting
Chris Ripley
President and CEO
Sinclair Broadcast Group
