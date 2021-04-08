Natalie Morales, Amy Landecker & Alice Lee To Headline CBS’ Sarah Cooper/Cindy Chupack Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Morales (The Little Things), Amy Landecker (Transparent) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) are set as the leads in CBS’ comedy pilot based on TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. Morales also serves as a producer on the pilot, from Cooper, Cindy Chupack, Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Co-written by Cooper and Chupack and directed by Amy York Rubin, the Untitled Sarah Cooper/Cindy Chupack Project revolves around three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company — played by Morales, Landecker and Lee — who help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.

Morales will play Joanna, a conflict-averse, people-pleasing middle manager at the small tech company Lucent Muse, whose new hire, Elyse (Lee), challenges her “go along to get along” career philosophy. She lives with her boyfriend of two years, a sweet, loyal guy who might be too sweet and loyal for her.

Landecker will portray Dale, the only woman on the leadership team at Lucent Muse. She lives by the philosophy “What Would Sheryl Sandberg Do” and believes that the way to get ahead in a male-dominated workplace is to work twice as hard and be one of the boys. As the main breadwinner in her marriage, she spends much of her time as many successful women do, in couple’s therapy.

Lee’s Elyse is a recent hire at Lucent Muse. She’s thrilled to be there and to share all of her ideas, however her inability to bite her tongue and just be an observer gets her into trouble with the boys’ club at work, led by a trio of men called The Bryans.

Sex and the City alumna Chupack, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cooper, as well as Tassler, Di Novi and Boorstein via PatMa Productions.

Morales’ acting credits include The Little Things and Dead to Me. She made her feature directing debut with this year’s Language Lessons, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and won the Audience Award at SXSW. She is an EP and director on Plan B, a feature comedy on Hulu that will be released in spring 2021; and she is writing and producing an untitled comedy feature set in Miami from Universal. She is repped by CAA, Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson of Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Landecker is known for her portrayal of Sarah Pfefferman on Amazon’s Transparent. She most recently appeared opposite Bryan Cranston and Michael Stuhlbarg in the Showtime limited series Your Honor and the Netflix film Project Power with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She was recently added to the cast of the Searching sequel. Lee is repped by ICM Partners, Principal Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Lee’s credits include Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Brittany Runs a Marathon. She’s repped by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.