‘Naomi’: Kaci Walfall Embodies Titular Teenage Hero In First Look At CW Pilot From Ava DuVernay

Kaci Walfall is a near spitting image of DC’s Naomi in the first look at the CW pilot from Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship.

The CW offered fans of the comic a glimpse at Walfall’s embodiment of the teenage superhero. From gold accessories in her hair to a convoluted web of photos and news clippings, Walfall’s protagonist mirrors the hero on the 2019 comic book cover.

Naomi, the network’s latest DC adaptation, comes from DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship. Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Walfall will star in the series which also features series regulars Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno. Additional cast members include Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig and Will Meyers. Amanda Marsalis directs the pilot..

Blankenship and DuVernay will write and exec produce. The project will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs.

See the first look image of Walfall’s Naomi below.