‘Mythic Quest’: Apple TV+ Comedy Sets Post-Pandemic Bonus Episode Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Apple TV+ will prepare Mythic Quest fans for the comedy’s sophomore season by dropping a bonus episode ahead of the season two premiere.

“Everlight,” a standalone episode from season one of the gaming workplace comedy will launch Friday, April 16 on the streaming platform. Following the special “Mythic Quest: Quarantine” episode, the half-hour episode is directed and executive produced by Rob McElhenney and written by Ashly Burch. The episode will see the Mythic Quest crew return to offices and co-workers following the coronavirus pandemic for their annual Everlight party. Anthony Hopkins lends his voice to the episode.

“‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said McElhenney. “It’s full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of ‘Mythic Quest.’”

Mythic Quest will return to Apple TV+ for its second season on Friday, May 7. Season two of finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Burch and Imani Hakim) begin an office romance and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

The series also features Murray Abraham, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, Ashkhan Aref and Jonathan Wiggs.

Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3 Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

“Rob and the entire Mythic Quest team have created a beloved cast of characters that have struck a chord with audiences around the world,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+’s head of programming. “After hitting it out of the park with their extraordinary ‘Quarantine’ special episode, we couldn’t wait for viewers to experience their unique take on another topical and universally relatable moment — returning to the office — ahead of the season two launch on May 7.”