Musicians United For Social Equity Announces BIPOC Scholarships For Theater Careers

EXCLUSIVE: The non-prof organization Musicians United for Social Equity, or MUSE, announced today a set of scholarships supporting BIPOC musicians pursuing a career in theater, an initiative that marks the official launch of the organization.

Co-founded by music directors Kenny Seymour (Memphis, Ain’t Too Proud) and Stephen Oremus (Book of Mormon, Wicked), along with a board of award-winning musicians such as Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls), and Zane Mark (Motown the Musical), MUSE will attempt to cultivate increased racial equity in theatrical music departments by providing access, internships, mentorships, and support to historically marginalized people of color.

“Talent and passion nurtured by support and mentorship brings one that much closer to success,” co-chair Seymour says. “It is our hope at MUSE that through these scholarships, we can help bring creative individuals closer to achieving their goals and dreams.” The MUSE Harold Wheeler Scholarship dedicates $2500 to one aspiring professional musician who is working in theater, and the Muse Linda Twine Scholarship, which offers $2500 for one student-enrolled musician who plans to pursue employment in the theater industry. Each scholarship also includes one-on-one consultation with MUSE founding members. The deadline to submit applications is May 5.

In addition to the scholarships, the organization welcomes all musicians of color to join its free membership, which offers mentoring and networking opportunities as well as access to their job board and listing on their directory.

Information on the scholarship’s can be found here, and on membership here.