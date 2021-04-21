Murder Ink Writing Trio Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: The writing trio known as Murder Ink, which consists of Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana and Jana Savage, has inked with APA.

Currently, Murder Ink’s feature film, Praise This, is in pre-production at Universal Studios, with Will Packer producing. On the film side, Broussard, Obayuwana and Savage are also developing an untitled comedic thriller produced by MACRO for New Line. Additionally, they are penning Riding for Compton for Everlast Pictures. Everlast’s Adonis Tountas, Michael Spanos II, and Bobby Hoppey will produce the latter title alongside Kristina Sorensen.

On the TV side, the writers recently closed a deal for the comedy pilot, Committed, which is to be produced by 40 Years a Prisoner‘s Confluential Films.

Broussard, Obayuwana and Savage previously wrote and executive produced Netflix’s romantic comedy feature, #RealityHigh. First working together on YouTube sketch show Purple Stuff TV, the trio earned their name while rewriting 2016 romantic comedy, The Perfect Match. Upon completing their work, an executive on the project called the trio to note that they had “killed the script,” and thus, the Murder Ink moniker was born.

Murder Ink continues to be repped by Joel Vanderfkloot Law.