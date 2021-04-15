MTV Sets Premiere Date For Kelly Oxford’s Coming-Of-Age Film ‘Pink Skies Ahead’ – Update

UPDATED with release date: Pink Skies Ahead, the drama written and directed by Kelly Oxford that MTV Entertainment Studios acquired ahead of its world premiere at last year’s AFI Fest, will premiere commercial free on MTV and simulcast on Pop TV on Saturday, May 8 at 9 p.m. It will bow as part of MTV’s newly launched Mental Health is Health initiative.

Set in Los Angeles in 1998, it follows Winona (End of the F***ing World‘s Jessica Barden) who, after dropping out of college and moving back home to live with her parents, is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Skeptical of her doctor’s opinion — she hasn’t had a panic attack after all —Winona carries on with her wild lifestyle. Only when things begin to truly unravel around her, does she reluctantly decide to see a therapist and face her truths.

Mary J. Blige, Devon Bostick, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Lewis Pullman, Evan Ross Cameron, Odeya Rush, Rosa Salazar and Henry Winkler also star in the film based on an Oxford short story.

Pink Skies Ahead is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Stampede Ventures.

“I’m thrilled my directorial debut found a great home at MTV Studios,” said Oxford. “One out of five people experience mental illness and we need to portray this in a real way for those who live with it directly or indirectly. I’m excited to finally share Winona with the world.”

The film is produced by Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures, Lisa Zambri, as well as Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks of Divide/Conquer and in association with Foton Pictures and Glanzrock Productions. Executive producers are Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco of Stampede Ventures, Zac Locke of Divide/Conquer, Carlos Cuscó and Emerson Machtus of Foton.Pictures, and Andrew Davies Gans of Glanzrock Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Meghan Hooper and Jodi Carmichael on behalf of MTV Studios with Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar of Stampede Ventures, Endeavor Content, and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.