‘Mr InBetween’ To End With Season 3 On FX; Premiere Date Set

The upcoming third season will be the last for FX’s Mr Inbetween. FX has opted not to pick up a fourth season of the Australian drama series, created by, written and starring Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton.

The nine-episode third season will premiere on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 pm ET/PT on FX and be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with one new episode airing each subsequent week.

Mr Inbetween, inspired by Ryan’s 2005 cult film The Magician, centers on Ray Shoesmith (Ryan), a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.

In season three, Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Kenny Graham). As Brittany (Chika Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Justin Rosniak) and Dave (Matt Nable), however since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Damon Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Jeremy Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Emily Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics.

Ryan wrote, directed and starred in The Magician, a mockumentary that introduced audiences to the very funny and very dark world of hitman Ray Shoesmith. Originally shot over ten days at a cost of AUD $3,000, after a screening of a 30-minute cut down version at the 2004 St Kilda Film Festival, Ryan met filmmaker Edgerton who took on the project on as editor and producer. Receiving further funding, the film was then released by Hopscotch Films in 2005 and went on to be nominated for a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award and an Inside Film (IF) Award in 2005.

Mr Inbetween is executive produced by Nash Edgerton, Scott Ryan, and Michele Bennett. The series was shot in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions.