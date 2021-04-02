‘Ultra Violet & Blue Demon’ Producer Moxie 88 Sets Maria Eugenia Esponda As EVP Development

EXCLUSIVE: Moxie 88, the production company behind the upcoming Disney Channel luchadora series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, is elevating Maria Eugenia Esponda to EVP Development. In the new role, she will oversee development for Moxie’s slate of film and TV projects and lead the company’s outreach to potential collaborators, keying on highlighting diverse voices.

Additionally, Esponda will be tasked with creating a bridge between film and TV production in Mexico and Latin American and production in the U.S. via Moxie’s production arm.

Esponda launched her career at Moxie with her first project as producer, Little Bitches, the 2018 pic starring Kiersey Clemons, Jennette McCurdy and Virginia Gardner. She had been a junior producer at the company and has helped grow out its newest venture, Moxie 88 Animation.

Moxie 88, co-founded by Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar, has several projects in development and recently saw its Ultra Violet & Blue Demon picked up to series by Disney Channel. Written/executive produced by Pokémon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the series centers on 13-year-old Violet (Scarlett Estevez), who is stunned when a magical luchador mask “chooses” her to be the successor to her uncle, the famed luchador Blue Demon Jr. who is actually a secret superhero.

