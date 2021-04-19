David Weil’s Series ‘Solos’ With Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren & More Gets Premiere On Amazon

UPDATED, 9 AM: Amazon annnounced today that David Weil’s anthology series Solos will premiere May 21 exclusively on Prime Video.



PREVIOUS, February 1: An all-star cast is set for Solos, a dramatic anthology series from Hunters creator David Weil and Amazon Studios. Oscar-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy-winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu will star in the series that will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The previously untitled project had been in the works for awhile when it was given a series order in October 2020.

Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

Related Story 'The Lord Of the Rings': Blockbuster Budget For Season 1 Is Revealed As New Zealand Ups Amazon Series' Rebate

Aduba will play Sasha; Beharie will portray Nera; Freeman is Stuart; Hathaway portrays Leah; Mackie is Tom; Mirren will play Peg; Stevens portrays Otto and Wu will play Jenny.

Weil executive produces with Sam Taylor-Johnson (Gypsy) and former Alcon TV Group president Laura Lancaster (The Expanse), with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson direct two episodes alongside Weil, who will be making his directorial debut on the show. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” said Weil.