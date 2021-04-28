Momentum Pictures Takes North America On 3D Animation ‘Two By Two: Overboard’ In Deal With Germany’s Global Screen

EXCLUSIVE: 3D Family animation Two By Two: Overboard (aka Ooops! The Adventure Continues) has sold to Momentum Pictures for the U.S. and Canada.

Toby Genkel directed the prequel to the box office success Ooops! Noah Is Gone (aka All Creatures Big And Small), which grossed $28M globally. The new film has already been released in the UK, where it topped the box office chart in November 2020, Germany, where it was in the top three last year, and Norway, where it has been number one for the last three weeks.

Momentum struck the deal with Munich-based sales company Global Screen. The latter has also struck fresh deals on the film for Australia and New Zealand (Rialto), Middle East (Selim Ramio & Co), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Belgium/The Netherlands (Just4Kids), and Taiwan (Benchmark).

Two By Two: Overboard centers on the young Nestrian Finny and his best mate Leah, a Grymp, who are drifting on a raft after accidentally falling off the ark and being swept out to sea. In a race against time, tide and terrifying tremors, Finny must rescue his friends, reunite with his family and save a whole colony from total destruction.

Pic is produced by Germany’s Ulysses Filmproduktion, Ireland’s Moetion Films and Luxembourg outfit Fabrique d’Images.

Previous territories closed by Global Screen include: UK (eOne), France (Paradis/Orange Studios), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), Portugal (Pris), Greece (Rosebud), Israel (Five Stars), Turkey (Filmarti), Russia (Voxell), the Baltic states (Garsu), Ukraine (UFD), Poland (Kino Swiat), ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Hungary (Vertigo), Bulgaria (Pro Films), Latin America (Leda Films), Korea (Company L), Vietnam (Lightning McQueen), and Malaysia (Suraya).

Director Toby Genkel, producer Emely Christians of Ulysses Filmproduktion and Global Screen are also teaming on The Amazing Maurice, based on Terry Pratchett’s novel. The pic has Emilia Clarke and Hugh Laurie in the cast and will be released in the UK by Sky Cinema in 2022, with first footage shown at Cannes Marche in July.