‘Moment Of Truth’ Director Matthew Perniciaro Signs With CAA

Matthew Perniciaro
Courtesy of Awol Erizku

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed director, producer and writer Matthew Perniciaro.

Perniciaro’s five-part docuseries directorial debut Moment of Truth, for Amazon Studios/IMDb TV, debuted April 2 and tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father of Michael Jordan, James Jordan, as well as the history of social injustice in Robeson County, NC, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. He previously directed the shortform documentary series Marvel’s Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet featuring writer Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Perniciaro co-founded Bow and Arrow Entertainment in 2014 with Michael Sherman to produce artist-driven narrative and documentary feature films.

The company recently produced the critically-acclaimed and award-winning documentaries The Flight for Magnolia/Hulu, The Truffle Hunters for Sony Pictures Classics, and Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen for Netflix. Other previously produced films include: Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen, Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline, Rashid Johnson’s Native Son, and Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell.

Prior to starting Bow and Arrow, Perniciaro produced the documentary More Than a Game, starring LeBron James, SXSW winner A Band Called Death and three films for ESPN’s unprecedented documentary series 30 for 30.

He continues to be represented by Ron Levin at Levin Law Corp.

