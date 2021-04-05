HBO Max Orders ‘Minx’ Comedy Series Starring Ophelia Lovibond & Jake Johnson From Lionsgate

HBO Max has given a ten-episode order to half-hour comedy pilot Minx. The new series, headlined by Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, hails from Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The cast of Minx also includes series regulars include Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. Johnson, who was originally cast as a guest star in the pilot, also is a series regular.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx, written by Rapoport, centers around an earnest young feminist (Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

“We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast or partners in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco and Lionsgate,” said

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive produces the series alongside Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” said Rapoport. “Making Minx with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

This is the second series at HBO Max for a Feigco and Lionsgate Television project, joining Love Life, which has been renewed for a second season.

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible,” Feig said. “So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we‘ve been having such a great time on Love Life. With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s Minx to the Max!”

Overall, Minx is Lionsgate’s fourth series at HBO Max, alongside Love Life and the upcoming Julia and the animated Santa Inc.

“Minx is another great series we’re bringing to viewers from our incredible partners at HBO Max and Paul Feig and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Scott Herbst, EVP, Television & Head of Development for Lionsgate. “It’s a bold, funny and empowering show led by the amazing showrunner Ellen Rapoport that is sure to resonate with the HBO Max audience.”