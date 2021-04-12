Minnesota Wild & Twins Games Postponed Amid Tensions Over Police Shooting; Curfew Threatens NBA’s Timberwolves Home Game – Update

UPDATED, 12:47 PM: The NHL’s Minnesota Wild has postponed its game tonight against the St. Louis Blues amid tension over last night’s police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb.

PREVIOUSLY, 12:37 PM: Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins have postponed today’s home game against the Boston Red Sox. It had been set to start at 2:10 p.m. local time at Target Field.

The move comes in the wake of protests erupting overnight after police shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday in a Minneapolis suburb. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters today that Wright, who is Black, was mistakenly shot by an officer who sought to use her Taser but fired her gun instead.

The incident happened about 10 minutes away from the courtroom where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in the killing of George Floyd last summer. The city of Minneapolis has imposed a curfew starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight and extending through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the club said in a statement. “The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today's scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

The Minnesota NBA and NHL teams also have home games scheduled for tonight, but neither the respective Timberwolves nor the Wild has made an official move yet. ESPN NBA reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews are reporting that the Timberwolves game against the Brooklyn Nets might be postponed:

The Minnesota NBA and NHL teams also have home games scheduled for tonight, but neither the respective Timberwolves nor the Wild has made an official move yet. ESPN NBA reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews are reporting that the Timberwolves game against the Brooklyn Nets might be postponed:

