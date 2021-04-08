‘Minari’s Yeri Han Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Minari actress and Independent Spirit Award nominee Yeri Han has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for U.S. representation.

Han is a Korean actress, singer, and dancer who made her stateside film debut as Monica in the aforementioned Lee Isaac Chung-directed Minari which is up for six Oscars. In addition to the Independent Spirit Award nod for Best Supporting Female in the A24 American drama, she received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Han also recorded two songs on the Minari soundtrack, including “Rain Song”, which was shortlisted for the Oscar as well.

Han was named Best New Actress at the 2012 Baeksang Art Awards for her role in the film As One. Her other credits include the Korean features Sea Fog, Worst Woman, and A Quiet Dream, for which she won the Best Actress Award at the 2017 Busan Film Critics Association Awards. Her TV credits include the series Six Flying Dragons, Hello My Twenties, My Unfamiliar Family and The Nokdu Flower for which she won an SBS Drama Award. This year, she was named Marie Claire Actor Ambassador for the 8th Marie Claire Film Festival.

Han continues to be repped in Korea by Saram Entertainment.