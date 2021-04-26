‘Sound Of Metal’ Editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Wins Home Editing Oscar; Amazon Movie Takes Second Award

Amazon’s Sound Of Metal took home its second Oscar tonight by being victorious in the Best Film Editing category with film editor Mikkel E. G. Nielsen scoring his first Academy win.

The drama followed its BAFTA triumph in the same field by beating close competitor The Trial of The Chicago Seven, which had won the ACE Eddie Awards and expected to be Sound Of Metal‘s biggest competitor. It was Sound Of Metal‘s second victory of the night also taking home best sound.

After receiving the award from presenter Harrison Ford, Nielsen made sure to first thank Denmark in doing it’s part to fund the film school because without that he wouldn’t be where he is today.

I’m from Denmark, I would like to greet Denmark because they extremely bold at funding the Danish film school,” he said. “That’s amazing, this is what you get so just continue doing it.”

He went on to thank a number of others including the deaf community for “welcoming him in” but wrapped up his speech by spotlighting the film’s director, Darius Marder.

“He is one above all, thank you for your incredible vision,” Nielsen said. “For inviting me on this life changing journey. It’s been like following a rainbow for me and today I feel like we found the gold.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke would add later in the night how proud she was of all the film’s accolades at the ceremony.

“Congratulations to our winners and nominees! It’s been an incredible year and an honor to have a record 12 Academy Award nominations. None of it would have been possible without the passion and dedication of our visionary creators. These wins for Sound of Metal are exciting and well-deserved recognition of the talented artists and filmmakers in creating a beautiful, cinematic film,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Check out Nielsen’s acceptance speech above. His appearance backstage can be viewed below.