Mike Flanagan To Direct, Intrepid Pictures To Produce ‘The Season Of Passage’ For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation we hear, Universal has snapped up a feature pitch from Intrepid Pictures based on the 1993 Christopher Pike novel The Season of Passage, a science fiction horror novel set on Mars.

The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan will co-write the screenplay with James Flanagan, with the former set to direct and produce along with Intrepid Pictures producing partner Trevor Macy. Plot details are being kept secret; however, the Season of Passage centers around celebrity Dr. Lauren Wagner who was involved in a manned expedition to Mars. The whole world admired and respected her. But Lauren knew fear. Inside―voices entreating her to love them. Outside―the mystery of the missing group that had gone before her. The dead group. But were they simply dead? Or something else?

Melinda Nishioka and Pike will serve as EPs on the feature.

Universal’s SVP of Production Ryan Jones and Director of Development Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

The Season of Passage continues the relationship between Pike and Intrepid, who are currently in production on The Midnight Club, a television series based on the author’s novel and other works. Flanagan and Leah Fong are creating that series for Netflix with Pike serving as EP.

Flanagan directed and adapted Stephen King’s The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep for Warner Bros. Intrepid was also a producer on that feature along with Macy producing. Flanagan also directed Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil and Hush for Blumhouse.

