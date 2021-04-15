Micheaux Film Festival Set To Be First Back In LA Theaters; Fest To Honor Robert Townsend

EXCLUSIVE: The third annual Micheaux Film Festival, which spotlights BIPOC creators and diversity, is set to be the first film festival back in LA theaters since the start of the pandemic.

The hybrid event, supported by The Oprah Winfrey Network, Sony Pictures Entertainment and IMDb, will run virtually between April 26-29 and then as a physical festival between April 30 – May 2 at the AMC 15 Century City.

More than 180 films are slated to play at the event (around 70, physically), which this year will honor veteran actor and filmmaker Robert Townsend, known for features Hollywood Shuffle and Meteor Man as well as series The Parent ‘Hood, with The Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award, which will be presented by descendants of the pioneering Black filmmaker Micheaux.

There will be a physical red carpet and the awards ceremony will take place in-person. Panavision will be awarding $75K in grant funds to winners of certain categories.

Among panelists for the festival will be Jill Marie Jones, Maahra Hill, Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Steve Pink, Deborah Riley Draper and casting directors Christian Bustamante and Jamie Castro.

Movies set to screen include Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance, Maternally Yours, The Bay, Red Pill, Content Is King and All Boys Aren’t Blue.