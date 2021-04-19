Michael Rapaport Joins Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series ‘Life & Beth’

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a four-season run on Netflix’s praised Atypical, Michael Rapaport is set to play a TV dad on another high-profile streaming comedy series. He will star in Amy Schumer’s Hulu series Life & Beth.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written, directed, executive produced and starring Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Rapaport will play Leonard, teenage Beth’s father who’s down on his luck.

2020 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Schumer executive produces alongside Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. Endeavor Content serves as the studio and is handling sales internationally on the series.

Rapaport stars as Doug Gardner in Atypical, whose fourth and final season will be released on Netflix this year. He also recurred on Showtime’s White Famous. His recent feature credits include Conflicted and Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story. Rapaport directed When The Garden of Eden for ESPN’s 30 for 30 as well as the documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest for Sony Classics, which won him a PGA Award. He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.