Manager Michael Klein Joins Magnolia Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company, Magnolia Entertainment, has added manager Michael Klein to further expand its literary division, and its international client roster and production activities. Klein’s clients include filmmakers, Evil Eye directors Rajeev & Elan Dassani, Never Back Down director Kellie Madison, Loteria writer Felipe Vargas, Oscar nominated animator/director, Javier Recio Gracia and Korean production company Zanybros.

“We are thrilled with Michael’s joining Magnolia. He brings years of management and production expertise to the Company, as well as further extending Magnolia’s deep interests in artists and productions which are culturally rich and diverse. Michael’s international clients are an excellent complement to Magnolia’s roster and we are thrilled to welcome him to the company,” said Magnolia’s CEO, Shelley Browning.

Magnolia Entertainment’s client list include Dev Patel, Rachel McAdams, Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Bill Skarsgard director Daniel Espinosa and director Tarik Saleh, among others.