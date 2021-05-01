Michael Kail, a former Netflix VP who oversaw the company’s internet technology department. was found guilty by a federal jury of receiving stock options and more than a half-million dollars in bribes and kickbacks.

Kail received the funds as an inducement to approve contracts with the streamer during his 2011 to July 2014 tenure. Netflix prohibits employees from having conflicts of interest and requires them to report gifts from people or entities seeking to sell to the company.

“We are very disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” defense attorney Julia Jayne said. “It goes to show that an innocent person can be convicted when there are so many counts stacked against them and there is a powerful corporation, Netflix, driving the investigation and prosecution.”