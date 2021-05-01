Kail will appeal the decision, she said.

Today’s decision goes back to 2018, when Kail was indicted on 19 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, and seven counts of money laundering. His trial began April 19 and today, the jury found him guilty on 28 of the 29 counts.

Prosecutors alleged Kail approved millions of dollars in contracts for nine tech companies, accepting more than $500,000 in kickbacks and stock options. The incidents allegedly happened between February 2012 and July 2014.

To receive the bribes, Kail created and controlled a limited liability company, Unix Mercenary LLC, prosecutors said. He used that company to fund personal expenses and buy a home in Los Gatos, California.