Michael Cera Joins Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series ‘Life & Beth’

Arrested Development alum Michael Cera has been cast as a series regular opposite Amy Schumer in Hulu’s original comedy series Life & Beth (fka Love, Beth), created, directed, written, executive produced by and starring Schumer, from Endeavor Content.

In Life & Beth, Beth’s life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Cera will play John, a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point.

Schumer executive produces with Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. Endeavor Content serves as the studio and is handling sales internationally on the series.

Cera is known for his role as George-Michael Bluth in Fox series Arrested Development, on which he also served as a producer. The Superbad and Juno star voices Robin in Warner Bros.’ The Lego Batman Movie 2, which is due to be released next year. He’s also set to star in road trip movie Sacramento. Cera made his Broadway debut in Kenneth Lonergan’s This is Our Youth, and also starred in Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Cera most recently completed the Lonergan trilogy on Broadway with a starring role in The Waverly Gallery opposite Elaine May, Lucas Hedges and Joan Allen.