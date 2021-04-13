Mia Isaac Joins John Cho In ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ From Director Hannah Marks & Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Mia Isaac has landed the lead role opposite John Cho in Don’t Make Me Go, the father-daughter adventure dramedy from Amazon Studios. Hannah Marks is directing the film, which follows a single father who takes his teenage daughter on a road trip to find her estranged mother, as he tries to teach her everything she might need to know for the rest of her life along the way.

Vera Herbert penned the screenplay, which is being produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf.

Filming is slated to commence next month in New Zealand.

Isaac’s credits include an unaired Lovestruck pilot for Fox and Fuller/Tedder pilot for Nickelodeon. She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, The Osbrink Agency, and J Pervis Talent Agency.