MetFilm Boards World Sales On Hot Docs Pic ‘Set!’ About Competitive Table-Setters

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its world premiere at Hot Docs, London-based MetFilm Sales has boarded worldwide sales rights to Set! directed by Scott Gawlik, segment producer on Emmy-nominated Netflix series A Little Help With Carol Burnett.
Set! marks producer Gawlik’s directorial debut. His previous credits also include Dave Attell: Road Work and Todd Glass: Act Happy. Vesna Cudic, head of MetFilm Sales, negotiated the deal directly with the filmmaker.
MetFilm’s current slate also includes Sundance duo Misha And The Wolves and The Reason I Jump, and SXSW title The Return: Life After Isis.
Canadian doc showcase Hot Docs gets underway this week in hybrid but largely virtual format.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.