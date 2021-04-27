MetFilm Boards World Sales On Hot Docs Pic ‘Set!’ About Competitive Table-Setters

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its world premiere at Hot Docs, London-based MetFilm Sales has boarded worldwide sales rights to Set! directed by Scott Gawlik, segment producer on Emmy-nominated Netflix series A Little Help With Carol Burnett.

The film, which has a hint of Waiting For Guffman about it, sees a group of highly competitive table-setters vie for the ‘Best of Show’ ribbon at the annual Orange County Fair competition, often referred to as ‘The Olympics of Table Setting’. From taxidermied monkeys to table-reveal parties, eccentric personalities and old rivalries come to a head as contestants spend months preparing their tables only to be penalized by a misplaced dessert fork – fondly referred to as ‘forking yourself’.

You can check out the amusing first trailer for the doc here

Set! marks producer Gawlik’s directorial debut. His previous credits also include Dave Attell: Road Work and Todd Glass: Act Happy. Vesna Cudic, head of MetFilm Sales, negotiated the deal directly with the filmmaker.

“Set! has so much heart, said Cudic. “We fell in love with it at first sight, and felt compelled to tell all our friends and families about it.”

MetFilm’s current slate also includes Sundance duo Misha And The Wolves and The Reason I Jump, and SXSW title The Return: Life After Isis.

Canadian doc showcase Hot Docs gets underway this week in hybrid but largely virtual format.