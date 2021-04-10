Home Alone: Meghan Markle Will Not Accompany Prince Harry To Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry will fly to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died Friday, without his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, a royal spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending,” said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson at a Saturday briefing. The funeral will be held April 17 amid limited attendance because of pandemic protocols.

Markle is expecting a baby girl, the couple’s second child.

The decision will slightly ease the anticipated tensions in Harry’s first visit home since the notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey. In that discussion, they accused the royal family of racism and ignoring Markle’s suicidal emotions, among other faults. It will be his first visit home in a year.

It will be the first time Harry has been back to his homeland since the couple quit the royal family last year and moved to California.