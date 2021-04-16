‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Emma Laird Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Series For Paramount+

British actress-model Emma Laird has been cast as a lead opposite Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest in Paramount+’s drama series Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Antoine Fuqua, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Laird plays Iris, a dancer who uses her charms to her benefit, until those charms are used against her. Wiest plays Miriam, the McLusky family matriarch who teaches at the Kingstown Women’s Prison. Renner plays her son and the series’ title character, Mike McLusky, the Mayor of Kingstown.

Executive producing Mayor of Kingstown are Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

This marks the biggest acting job to date for Laird whose previous credits include two short films, From Life and In Conversation With A Goddess. She is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and United Agents in the UK.