‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Derek Webster & Taylor Handley Join Taylor Sheridan’s Series For Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Webster (In the Dark) and Taylor Handley (APB) have been cast opposite Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest in Paramount+’s drama series Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Antoine Fuqua, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Webster will play Stevie, a Kingstown police officer. Handley will play Kyle McClusky, a police officer trying to become a trooper. He is the youngest of the McClusky sons and brother to Mike McClusky (Renner), the mayor of Kingstown.

Wiest plays Miriam, the McLusky family matriarch. Webster and Handley also join previously cast Emma Laird, who plays Iris, a dancer.

Executive producing Mayor of Kingstown are Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

Webster is recurring as Gina Torres’ husband on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. He previously was a series regular on the CW’s In the Dark and ABC’s The Whispers and is known for his recurring roles on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. Webster is repped by AKA and Main Title Entertainment.

Handley was a series regular on CBS’ Vegas and Fox’s APB. He is repped by Paradigm and Alan Siegel Entertainment.