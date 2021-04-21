‘Master Of None’ Season 3 Heading To Netflix In May

The long-rumored third season of Aziz Ansari’s Netflix comedy series Master of None is set to debut next month.

It was announced Wednesday on the @NetflixQueue twitter account that the third season will bow on the streamer in May.

In Master of None, Ansari plays Dev, a first-generation American who pays the bills acting in commercials. Co-created by Ansari and Alan Yang, the comedy’s cast in Season 2 included Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, Noel Wells and Ansari’s parents. The slice-of-life series focuses on the comfortable irreverence of a conversation between friends as they discuss commitment and love, race and family — and the millennial battle between ambition and obligation.

Waite is returning for Season 3.

The comedy series’ first season premiered in 2015, followed by Season 2 in 2017.

Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode “Thanksgiving.” Ansari and Yang also shared an Emmy win for writing in its first season.