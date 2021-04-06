Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Adds Four

Apple Original Films continues to expand the cast for the Martin Scorsese-directed thriller Killers of the Flower Moon.

Joining Leonardo DiCaprio are William Belleau (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), and Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Belleau will play Henry Roan, an Osage rancher with close ties to DiCaprio’s Burkhart family. Cancelmi is Kelsie Morrison, a local hustler and friend of Burkhart. Isbell, who makes his acting debut in the film, plays Bill Smith, an adversary of Ernest Burkhart, while Sturgill Simpson joins as infamous rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer.

Belleau was born in Williams Lake, BC, on Alkali Lake, a small reservation also known to First Nations Secwepemc as Esketemc. Among his notable roles are Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Killing, Netflix’s Frontier, Van Helsing, Arctic Air, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, Loudermilk, Supergirl and Blood Quantum. Belleau is represented by Premiere Talent Management.

Cancelmi’s credits include Boardwalk Empire, Blue Bloods, Scorsese’s The Irishman and the upcoming The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He is represented by Cyrena Esposito at Red Letter Entertainment and Gersh.

Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of “Southeastern.” His next two albums, “Something More Than Free” (2015) and “The Nashville Sound” (2017), won Grammys for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born. His latest full-length album, “Reunions” (2020), is an acclaimed collection of 10 new songs. He is repped by Alexandra Sera and Andrew Colvin at WME & Traci Thomas at TT Management.

Simpson was recently seen in Melina Matsoukas’ film Queen and Slim and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, for which he wrote and performed the theme song. Simpson made his acting debut in the CBS All Access series $1 from Jason Mosberg and Craig Zobel. In October 2020, Simpson released his first bluegrass project, “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1–The Butcher Shoppe Sessions.” The album was conceived while he was recovering at home after being hospitalized with coronavirus, and saw him reimagining songs from across his catalog backed by some of Nashville’s finest acoustic virtuosos. He released “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2 –The Cowboy Arms Sessions” in December 2020, featuring “Hobo Cartoon” co-written with Merle Haggard. His 2014 “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music” album was Grammy nominated. Other Grammy nom highlights include 2016’s “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” (Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year and winner for Best Country Album) and recently Best Rock Album for “Sound & Fury.” Simpson is represented by Paradigm and TMWRK Management.