Markiplier, Analeigh Tipton & Eve Harlow To Star In New Regency Series ‘The Edge Of Sleep’, Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Start Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Popular YouTuber Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier, is set to star in, and executive produce The Edge of Sleep, a TV series based on his QCode podcast of the same name created by Chozen writers Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.

In addition to Markiplier, who will reprise his role from the original podcast, Analeigh Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love) and Eve Harlow (Next) will also star.

The post-apocalyptic mystery-thriller will follow a night watchman who finishes his shift at work to discover that everyone in the world who went to sleep the previous night has died. He and a band of survivors must stay awake and uncover the secret of the terrifying global epidemic before they too fall asleep.

The Revenant and The Beast Must Die producer New Regency will serve as the studio and independently finance the under-the-radar project. Corey Adams will direct all eps, with filming set to begin next month in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Executive producers on the series include Emanuel, Block, Adams, Fischbach, New Regency, QCode, Automatik, and Oddfellows.

Creators Block and Emanuel will serve as writer-showrunners. The duo worked together on Chozen for FX, Bad Vibes for QCode and have developed film and TV projects with Rough House, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Lord & Miller.

Markiplier’s YouTube channel has more than 15 billion video views and close to 30 million subscribers. The 31-year-old gamer and online influencer specializes in Let’s Play videos, often of survival horror video games. The Edge of Sleep will mark his first major foray into scripted TV drama.

