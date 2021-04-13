Mark Hamill Joins Bert Kreischer In Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Based on Kreischer’s Viral Story

Comedian Bert Kreischer has found the force for his feature film The Machine as Mark Hamill has closed a deal to co-star in the Legendary film opposite Kreischer in the film inspired by his hit story. Kreischer and Judi Marmel are producing the project.

Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, the film is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Bert’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine “The Machine”, which has been viewed over 85 million times. Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movies and reprised his role in both the sequels and the second season of The Mandalorian He also starred and co-starred in the films Corvette Summer, The Big Red One and Kingsman: The Secret Service. He is represented by The Gersh Agency and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

Kreischer is represented by Levity Live, UTA, and Jeff Endlich.