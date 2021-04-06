Mark Elliott Dies: Longtime Voice Of Disney Trailers Was 81

Mark Elliott, who before becoming the voice of numerous Disney promos and trailers had already used his vocal skills to prepare audiences for Smokey and the Bandit, The Goodbye Girl and, through a radio campaign, Star Wars, died Saturday in Los Angeles following two heart attacks and a battle with lung cancer. He was 81.

“Mark was a true gentleMAN,” wrote friend and fellow voiceover artist Joe Cipriano in a Facebook tribute. “Getting to share all of our scenes in Lake Bell’s In a World was icing on the cake.” (Both Elliott and Cipriano appeared in Bell’s 2013 film about movie trailer voice-over artists.)

Elliott’s career with Disney began with a 1977 trailer for the studio’s rerelease of 1950’s Cinderella. His association with Disney would continue into the early years of the 21st Century, with credits ranging from trailers to his narration of narration for the anthology series The Magical World of Disney.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Elliott worked in various radio markets before landing in Los Angeles in 1970, moving into the city’s voiceover landscape with the trailer for 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit and radio voiceovers for Star Wars. Other non-Disney credits include trailers for The Goodbye Girl (1977), Chariots of Fire (1981) and, in 1983, All the Right Moves. Also that year, Elliott voiced the series finale promo for M*A*S*H.