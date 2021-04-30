Marilyn Manson Hit With Rape & Abuse Suit By ‘Game Of Thrones’ Vet Esmé Bianco

Three months after publicly accusing Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco today has sued the shock rocker for sexual assault and sexual battery.

“Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms.

Bianco on multiple occasions,” states the detailed complaint filed in federal court in California by the actress who was involved with Manson AKA Brian Warner from 2009 to around 2013. “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011,’ the jury trial seeking filing adds (read it here).

“Ms. Bianco was well aware of the violence Mr. Warner could dole out if she fought back, having been on the receiving end of his temper many times,” continues the 10-page document from attorney Jay D. Ellwanger on behalf of the British-born Bianco. “He also supplied drugs to Ms. Bianco and deprived her of sleep and food in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him. Mr. Warner committed sexual acts with Ms. Bianco when she was unconscious or otherwise unable to consent.”

The complaint also names Manson’s ex-manager as a defendant. Tony Ciulla and his self-titled company are accused of violating human trafficking laws because they flew her from the UK to LA in 2007 and 2011 with promises of work in an unreleased music video and unmade film.

Reps for former CAA client Manson nor Ciulla did not respond to requests for comment from Deadline. Manson is currently under investigation by the LA Sheriff’s department for multiple domestic abuse allegations from approximately half-a-dozen women, and maybe more.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual,

psychological, and emotional abuse,” today’s filing says. “Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health caused by Mr. Warner. She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Magicians alum Bianco has been a major proponent along with another ex of Manson’s, Evan Rachel Wood, of California’s Phoenix Act, which extended the Golden State’s statute of limitations on domestic violence by five years. The Phoenix Act became law last year.

Manson was dropped by CAA, his label and roles in Starz’s American Gods and Shudder’s Creepshow in early February after Wood detailed her own wretched experiences with the “Beautiful People” singer. Taking to social media at the time, Wood wrote that the now 52-year old Manson “horrifically” abused her when they were together. The Westworld actress and anti-domestic violence activist also stated that Manson was systematically “grooming” her when she was still a teenager. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” revealed Wood. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Manson, at the time, denied the allegations.