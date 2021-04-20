‘Mare Of Easttown’ Debuts With 1 Million Viewers On HBO & HBO Max

The series premiere of the Kate Winslet-starring limited series Mare of Easttown drew 1 million viewers on Sunday across HBO and HBO Max, with the premium network saying it marked the second-best for a series debut on HBO Max behind last week’s strong numbers for The Nevers.

The Nevers, the Victorian science fiction drama series created and executive produced by Joss Whedon, drew just over 1.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and digital April 12.

Mare Of Easttown‘s start matched the premiere-night performances of HBO hits Succession and Euphoria in the 10 p.m. Sunday time slot, according to HBO on Monday.

Created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the seven-part Easttown stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Joe Tippett, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon and Neal Huff also star along with Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid and Madeleine Weinstein.

As for ratings comparisons, the series debut of Lovecraft Country in August 2020 drew 1.4 million viewers across its platforms during its first night; it was the first time HBO rolled HBO Max numbers into its initial ratings.